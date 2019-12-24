Wisconsin DNR names new chief warden

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will start the new year with a new chief warden.

DNR Secretary Preston Cole said Monday that Capt. Casey Krueger will replace retiring Chief Warden Todd Schaller in January.

Krueger currently leads DNR warden teams working in south-central Wisconsin. He also has served as a field warden in Oconto and Columbia counites as well as the supervisor of a warden team based in Lincoln County.

Schaller will retire after more than 30 years of service.

