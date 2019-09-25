Wisconsin DNR closes handgun ranges at Columbia County, Yellowstone facilities citing safety
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is closing two handgun ranges at the Columbia County and Yellowstone public shooting ranges due to safety concerns and facility degradation.
The DNR said the closure of the 25-foot handgun ranges was necessary for the protection of the public. While monitoring the safety at the ranges, officials found the backstops were becoming degraded by excessive use.
The ranges will likely be closed throughout the winter and reopen if the DNR deems it safe. If they do reopen, officials said there will likely be new use limitations and designs.
The DNR added public safety at and around DNR-managed gun ranges is the top priority for the department.
