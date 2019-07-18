Wisconsin DNR asks for information on illegal crayfish dumping at Sauk County boat launch

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking information from the public about the illegal dumping of red swamp crayfish, sometimes referred to as the Louisiana crayfish, American crayfish or Louisiana lobster, at a Sauk Prairie canoe landing.

The department responded to multiple reports of live crayfish in the parking lot at the canoe landing on the Wisconsin River in Sauk City on June 21, according to a news release from the organization. Two DNR experts verified the species and began gathering as many crayfish as possible. They also installed 1,000 feet of silt fencing and dug a trench to contain any live crayfish. They installed 900 more feet of fencing a week later.

The red swamp crayfish can be a host for parasites and disease and can carry crayfish fungus plague. If they establish, they can impact the ecosystem by aggressively competing with native crayfish and other species for food and habitat.

The red swamp crayfish is a prohibited species in Wisconsin, which means that it is illegal to possess, transport and introduce into Wisconsin waters. It is native to the coastal gulf plain region from the Florida panhandle to Mexico. They are dark red with raised bright red spots covering the body and claws and a black wedge-shaped stripe on the top of the abdomen. A genetic mutation may turn the body or claws blue. They may vary in length between 2 and 5 inches, though some collected were nearly 9 inches long. The last known finding of the organism in Wisconsin was in 2009.

Red swamp crayfish, photo courtesy WDNR .

The creature can travel several miles over dry ground and can burrow into the ground during extended dry periods. Because of this, the Wisconsin DNR will keep its silt fencing in place to contain any crayfish not initially captured.

The Wisconsin DNR has been monitoring surrounding bodies of water, and said that has not suggested any of the dumped crayfish reached the Wisconsin River or any other body. The agency said it will continue to monitor those areas.

Investigators are trying to determine who may have dumped the crayfish and why. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the DNR tip line at 1-800-847-9367 or submit a violation report online.

As with all aquatic invasive species, the Wisconsin DNR said anglers and recreationists can help reduce the spread of this species by following these steps:

• Properly dispose of live crayfish and any other unneeded bait in the trash.

• Inspect your watercraft, trailer, motor, equipment, clothing, boots and buckets.

• Remove all visible mud, aquatic plants and animals before leaving any water access.

• Drain water from your boat bilge, motor, jet drives, livewell and all equipment.

• Never move live fish (still in water) or other animals and plants away from the waterbody.

• Dry everything for at least five days before going to other waterbodies or spray/rinse equipment with hot water at 140 degrees or steam to kill most species.



