MADISON, Wis. -- The next time you update your license, you may find a few things that look a bit different besides just the expiration date.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles announced new security features for driver license and ID cards on Monday, meant to make the cards more fraud resistant.
"Wisconsin DMV continues to stay on the leading edge of technology," WisDOT Secretary Crag Thompson said. "Our residents can be proud of the modernized new cards and also the efforts DMV takes to secure their credentials."
The new cards feature familiar Wisconsin imagery like the State Capitol and state flag. It also features transparent windows on the card's right edge and back bottom edge. This clear ribbon continues off the card's edge and contains cardholder data. Wisconsin is the first state to use such a feature.
The card also uses a 'flipping effect.' If you look at the card at one angle, you see a secondary photo while if you look at the card at a different angle, you see the cardholder's month and year of birth.
The orange DONOR dot, for those who participate in the organ donation registry, will be found on a larger sugar maple leaf and can be felt. Cards for people under the age of 21 will be vertical and use a blue-red color theme while cards for people over 21 are horizontal with a blue-gold theme.
Unless your current license or ID is expired, there is no requirement to get a new card right away. The second-newest card design, which debuted in September 2015, are valid until they expire.
If you would like a new card with the latest features, you can order it by clicking or tapping here.
