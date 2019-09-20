Wisconsin DHS using Brewers stars to promote immunizations to Spanish speakers

MILWAUKEE - Two of the Milwaukee Brewers' top sluggers are working with Wisconsin health officials to strike out anti-vaccination myths.

Catchers Yasmani Grandal and Manny Pina star in a new public service announcement from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, spoken in Spanish, promoting the benefits of vaccinating children.

Health experts say vaccinations are a safe way to prevent the spread of measles, mumps, whooping cough and other diseases.

The PSA is targeted at the state's 400,000 Spanish speakers.

"Too often language barriers can prevent many people from getting the health care they need," said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. "We know these PSAs will help reinforce the importance of immunizations to our state's Spanish speaking residents."

To learn more about vaccinations, DHS has information here.

