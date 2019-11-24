Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns hunters to look out for farmers during late harvest

BLACK EARTH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is warning hunters to look out for farmers during the nine-day gun hunting season.

According to the DNR, farmers throughout southern Wisconsin are harvesting later than usual due to poor weather conditions.

"Farmers are out there trying to harvest their crops," said Nathan Kroeplin, a conservation warden supervisor with the DNR. "The farmers and hunters are out there at the same time, which usually isn't the case."

Kroeplin said for hunters, this means remembering basic gun safety, but also taking extra precautions when it comes to knowing their surroundings.

"The farmers are the owners of the property, so just make sure that you know who's coming and going on the property," he said.

Kroeplin said hunters and farmers are both encouraged to call 1-800-TIP-WDNR in case of an emergency.

