GREEN BAY, Wis. — As Wisconsin's Democratic Party transitions from a strong liberal showing in the April state Supreme Court race to setting their sights on giving U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and President Joe Biden another term in office next year, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler sat down with News 3 Now to talk about the direction of the party.
News 3 Now: Looking back at the April Supreme Court election, which saw liberals flip a seat and the balance of the court, what contributed to that win?
Ben Wikler: This spring was a voter uprising, reacting to the ripping away the basic freedom that half the population has counted on for half a century. And the way Republicans have rigged our democracy, gerrymandering maps suppressing votes to make it impossible through any other means for voters to restore their basic freedoms and rights. So women turned out, young people turned out, Democrats and people who believed in democracy turned out and voted for Janet Protaseiwicz in record numbers and change the future of our state.
N3N: We're speaking here in Green Bay, how important is this part of the state for Democratic politics?
Wikler: Green Bay, Brown County, the "BOW" counties — Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago — they are a critical swing area that went blue in the spring election this year. They're an area where Republicans have relentlessly attacked with false claims about the 2020 election, which was in fact a fair and open and secure election. Republicans have been lying about what happened. This is ground zero in 2024. And to win statewide to reelect President Biden and Tammy Baldwin and down ballot Democrats it's critical that Democrats have a mighty presence in Northeast Wisconsin.
N3N: With still months to go before Wisconsinite's vote in next April's presidential primary, what should voters consider at this point in time?
Wikler: Republicans and Democrats are presenting fundamentally different visions of the country. On the Democratic side, our convention theme is "Working hard for Wisconsin" because Tammy Baldwin, President Biden and Vice President Harris and our down ballot Democrats just wake up every day working incredibly hard to honor the hard work of Wisconsin families.
They're working to build jobs, the infrastructure bill, the inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, to make sure we build things here in America, one of Tammy Baldwin's hallmark issues. All of our state leaders are focused on ensuring that every family has a family supporting job and that workers have the right to organize and represent themselves.
And on the Republican side, the agenda is extremism. It's ripping away the freedom to make your own decisions about abortion. It's attacks on voting rights on kids, on banning books, all of these issues that have nothing to do with what people need to make ends meet when they're sitting at the kitchen table looking at their bills, and have everything to do with the far right MAGA agenda and that is a contrast we see in the presidential race with the Republican primary heating up and and down ballot races including the Senate race here in Wisconsin.
N3N: What do you make of Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher announcing Friday that he will not run for U.S. Senate next year?
Wikler: What's so striking about Mike Gallagher's decision is that I think he realized that someone with an extreme anti-abortion, anti-reproductive freedom voting record like his wouldn't be able to win a statewide general election against a leader like Tammy Baldwin, who's the leader of the Women's Health Protection Act in the U.S. Senate.
I think that's a warning shot to all the other folks running for Senate that if they're not where Wisconsin voters are on this fundamental issue. They're going to have a real challenge in November of 2024.
N3N: If you had a pick, who would you want to see run against Baldwin next year?
Wikler: I am struck that all the other Republicans who are thinking about running for Senate in 2024 seem to be leapfrogging each other to the extreme right fringe. It's the same thing that we saw in the governor's race last year with Tim Michels and and Rebecca Kleefisch. And the same thing we saw in the Supreme Court race just now with Jennifer Dorow and Dan Kelly.
It seems like the GOP hasn't learned its lesson about running candidates in the extreme mega fringe rather than going to where the voters are.
N3N: For those Democrats who might not think President Joe Biden is the best choice to appear on next year's ballot, and Republicans who would be reluctant to vote for him anyway, what would you say to assuage their concerns?
Wikler: President Biden has been underestimated at every step throughout his career. And he, relative to people like Donald Trump, for example, keeps a relatively low profile.
What he does with his time is get things done. Over and over, he's defied critics defied the pundits and actually brokered bipartisan agreements even though every Wisconsin Republican voted against the infrastructure law that was a bipartisan deal.
He just now helped avert catastrophic default on U.S. Treasury bonds. That's the kind of thing President Biden does.
As we get closer to the election, lay out his record of achievement and his vision for the future and contrast that with the extremism of just about every MAGA candidate in the presidential primary, as President Biden says, "Don't compare me to the Almighty compare me to the alternative," and that's exactly what we'll do.
