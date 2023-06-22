MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that reversed the longstanding Roe v. Wade precedent protecting abortion rights, Democratic officials gathered at Wisconsin's Capitol Thursday to highlight how the issue has shaped the state's political landscape.
Standing outside the Capitol Thursday morning, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway took aim at Republican lawmakers who have sought to pass more restrictive abortion legislation in states across the country.
"What we see over and over again, including right here in Wisconsin, is attempts by MAGA Republicans to pass extreme laws that outlaw abortion, that threaten doctors with jail time, and that put womens' lives at risk," she said.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler said the 2024 election will be in part a nationwide referendum on abortion rights and that Wisconsin will be a key state. He argued Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is an "essential leader" on legislation surrounding reproductive health and that keeping her in office could be pivotal in a narrowly divided Senate.
Earlier this week, Republican Sen. Ron Johnson praised the Supreme Court's decision for sending the issue of abortion back to voters to decide "at what point does society have the responsibility to protect life."
"Because this was taken out of the hands of We the People for 50 years, we haven't had the discussion, we haven't had the education in terms of what life looks like at four weeks and eight weeks and 12 weeks and 16 weeks," he said. "We haven't had the discussion about what abortion looks like at various stages."