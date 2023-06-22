Key democratic leaders gathered at the State Capitol to talk about how the overturning of Roe v. Wade has impacted Wisconsinites nearly one year later.

MADISON, Wis. -- Ahead of the one-year anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court decision that reversed the longstanding Roe v. Wade precedent protecting abortion rights, Democratic officials gathered at Wisconsin's Capitol Thursday to highlight how the issue has shaped the state's political landscape.

Saturday marks one year since the nation's highest court ruled in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that there is no constitutional right to an abortion. That ruling meant Wisconsin's abortion ban from 1849 once again took effect.