MADISON, Wis. — Touting it as a way to attract and retain workers in Wisconsin, Democrats on the Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee pushed to study the economic impacts of instituting paid family leave in the state.
A proposal introduced during a budget meeting Tuesday would have hired an economist to study the potential losses due to net migration away from Wisconsin to other states that have paid family leave.
Democrats on the committee said they would set aside less than $300 million to start a paid family leave program, then have it supported through contributions from employers and employees — like workers compensation or unemployment insurance.
Republicans blocked the proposal through a procedural maneuver, however, with GOP legislators saying it was too similar to a proposal that they had already struck out of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget draft. Evers had initially called to spend close to $2 million over the next two years to implement paid family leave for all state employees.
Democrats pushed back, holding a roundtable on Wednesday with business owners, hoping to show support for their plan.
"I would probably choose the one that has more safety nets in place," said Table Wine owner Molly Moran, when asked how paid family leave would factor into what state she would choose to live in.
"I had a newborn and I was going to work shifts that I couldn't actually work," she added. "When I said that to the owner, who was also herself a mother, she said, 'Well, then you just have to make your decision for yourself.' And so I ended up having to quit that job, which I very much could not afford to do."
The Republican-controlled committee passed a package, as part of the state's workforce development budget, that included $7 million over the next two years for youth apprenticeship grants and an additional $1.5 million each year for grants to school districts for technical education programs in short-staffed industries.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.