Paid family leave floated in Wisconsin budget talks

MADISON, Wis. — Touting it as a way to attract and retain workers in Wisconsin, Democrats on the Legislature's powerful budget-writing committee pushed to study the economic impacts of instituting paid family leave in the state. 

A proposal introduced during a budget meeting Tuesday would have hired an economist to study the potential losses due to net migration away from Wisconsin to other states that have paid family leave.

