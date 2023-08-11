Tony Evers

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, seen at the State of the State address, Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis., has issued his first vetoes of the legislative session. Assembly Republicans led by Speaker Robin Vos, right, aren’t saying whether they would try to override the veto if Democratic members are absent. (Amena Saleh / Wisconsin Watch)

Gov. Tony Evers found himself in familiar territory last week, issuing his first 10 vetoes of the legislative session.

Only this time, instead of putting the legislation to bed, as a veto has done for decades in Wisconsin, the governor’s pen triggered a “veto watch” among Democratic lawmakers.

Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has put her members on ‘veto watch.’ She says she worries Republicans could try to override a veto if three or more Democrats are absent. She is seen here at Gov. Evers’ State of the State address on Jan. 24, 2023, in Madison, Wis. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)
Wisconsin Senate Minority Leader Melissa Agard, D-Madison, likened a veto override attempt with enough Democrats absent to gerrymandering or the fake presidential electors scheme. She is seen here during a state Senate session on June 28, 2023, in the Wisconsin State Capitol in Madison, Wis. (Drake White-Bergey / Wisconsin Watch)