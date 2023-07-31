WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. -- Wisconsin's weather this summer has been at times pitch perfect for vacationing, but at other times wildfire smoke and excessive heat have forced some to adapt.
The mixed conditions have impacted businesses in Wisconsin Dells which are still trying to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the tourism economy of the Dells region is needing to adapt to changes in the industry.
"It's great seeing our park filled and guests enjoying all of our facilities," Noah's Ark water park general manager Chris Mortensen said.
He told News 3 Now that America's largest waterpark has seen high attendance numbers throughout the summer.
"I think a lot of it is the weather that's really helping us this summer," Mortensen said.
The high numbers seen this year have gone up compared to 2022, despite the abnormal conditions.
"The extreme heat has been a little bit of a factor as well as sometimes that Canadian smoke has also been a hindrance to some guests and we really work with them," Mortensen said.
Noah's Ark has implemented changes in policies making it easier for guests to reschedule visits if there is bad weather.
Leah Hauck-Mills, communications manager for the Wisconsin Dells Visitor & Convention Bureau, those changes and attractions keep people coming to the tourism destination. Change is just a part of what they do.
"We have new water park attractions this year, new restaurants, new lodging options and so it's kind of a mix of both the new and the old," Hauck-Mills said.
This summer's exceptional weather is making the region all the more attractive.
"Water parks obviously thrive when it's hot and sunny out. The scenic tours or outdoor recreation or all of those things are good for when the weather is good and when the weather does turn bad, or if it is too hot for people we do have a great list of indoor attractions," Hauck-Mills said.
While many enjoy the hot conditions, a new trend is seeing many choosing to road trip, keeping cool in their cars.
