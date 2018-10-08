Wisconsin Dells police chief suspended over writing letter on behalf of drunken driver

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. - The Wisconsin Dells police chief who wrote a letter on behalf of a man facing a repeat drunken driving charge has been suspended, according to the mayor.

Police chief Jody Ward’s two-week suspension starts Thursday, according to the suspension agreement. Ward will not be paid during the suspension, but the city will maintain his retirement and health insurance status.

"During the period of suspension, Ward shall not act in any manner or capacity as chief of police and shall not use or make use of any city property," according to the agreement.

Ward was suspended after writing a letter on behalf of 56-year-old James S. Connors, of Wisconsin Dells.

“The media account generated public comment and controversy detrimental to the image, reputation and interests of the city and the police department,” the suspension agreement says.

Connors was arrested in August on suspicion of his sixth operating while intoxicated charge.

The criminal complaint said Connors failed field sobriety tests, and results from an alcohol breath test said his blood alcohol concentration was at .21.

The agreement says Ward acknowledges and understands "the gravity of the situation and knows that he should not have conveyed a character reference of an OWI offender."