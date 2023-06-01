MADISON, Wis. -- With the U.S. House of Representatives scheduled to take up a vote on the d…
MADISON, Wis. — Late Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a plan to raise the country's debt limit and avoid defaulting on its loans, sending the bill to the U.S. Senate ahead of the expected June 5 deadline.
Members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation split on either side of the bi-partisan 314-117 vote to approve the debt ceiling increase. Both a majority of Republicans (149 out of 220) and a majority of Democrats (165 out of 211) backed the deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden.
Both Wisconsin Democrats — Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Mark Pocan of Dane County — voted against the debt ceiling increase, along with northwoods Republican Tom Tiffany.
"This was not so much a vote against compromise, because we've been saying for months that we should lift the debt ceiling," Pocan said in an interview with News 3 Now. "The problem is a lot of the information wasn't forthcoming."
He said a lot of the pieces that were negotiated were done so in the margins and the language will not be reflected in the final bill.
"Fifty-eight billion dollars of funding for seniors, schools, and health care and things like that, were not actually in the bill. It was a much lower spending bill, but the side agreements have those," Pocan said. "If the details aren't there, it's really hard for us."
Tiffany, the sole Wisconsin House Republican voting against the deal, said the plan still included too much spending.
"Congress cannot keep mortgaging the future of our children and grandchildren," he said in a statement. "Wisconsinites sent me to Congress to shrink Washington and grow the American economy, and this bill failed to meet the moment."
Other Wisconsin Republicans remained a little more pragmatic about the plan, even though it was not what they were looking for.
"It's a step in the right direction," said Janesville Republican Bryan Steil said. "It doesn't make all the reforms that are needed to get our fiscal house in order, but it does a handful of really important things."
He pointed to spending cuts, clawbacks of COVID funds and work requirements for welfare as those key points for why he supports the bill.
Debt ceiling deal heads to the U.S. Senate
Tiffany is not the only Wisconsin Republican with reservations on the debt ceiling proposal. U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson told News 3 Now Thursday morning that he was a "no" vote on the proposal.
"It's these phony crises that the [establishment] here in Washington D.C. uses to continue to mortgage our children's future and spend grotesque levels of money," Johnson said.
"I understand the difficult situation that Speaker McCarthy was in the House," he added. "They certainly felt they had to pass something, but for my part, I've been saying this is a phony crisis."
"This bipartisan compromise ensures we will not default on our debt, crash our economy, and raise costs for Wisconsin families," Baldwin said.
"Extremist Republicans were pushing for devastating cuts that would have hurt Wisconsin families — including gutting veterans' benefits," she added. "We successfully protected our veterans, those on Social Security and Medicare, and investments in our Made in Wisconsin economy."
