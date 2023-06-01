U.S. Congressman Mark Pocan

MADISON, Wis. — Late Wednesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a plan to raise the country's debt limit and avoid defaulting on its loans, sending the bill to the U.S. Senate ahead of the expected June 5 deadline. 

Members of Wisconsin's congressional delegation split on either side of the bi-partisan 314-117 vote to approve the debt ceiling increase. Both a majority of Republicans (149 out of 220) and a majority of Democrats (165 out of 211) backed the deal negotiated by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden. 