Wisconsin delegation seeks info from Vermont on F-35s
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. - A group from Wisconsin is in South Burlington to learn more about how the area is dealing with the arrival of the F-35 fighter planes being flown by the Vermont Air National Guard.
Wisconsin state Rep. Chris Taylor, a Democrat, told MyChamplainValley.com people in the Madison area are "really struggling to know what this means."
Last month, the first two of what are to be 20 F-35s arrived at the Burlington International Airport. The arrival of the jets, which are louder than their F-16 predecessors, followed years of concern, and opposition from some, about the noise.
The Air Force has named Truax Field in Madison a preferred alternative to receive 20 of the jets.
Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution supporting the F-35s.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Previous Story
Jury reports 'toxic' deliberations in toilet stabbing homicide trial; judge declares mistrial
Next Story
Transport driver faces charges for inappropriately touching passenger with disabilities, police say
Local And Regional News
- Transport driver faces charges for inappropriately touching passenger with disabilities, police say
- Driver ejected, passenger injured following OWI crash, Sauk County sheriff says
- Shooter, victim in Rock County incident knew each other, police say
- Wisconsin delegation seeks info from Vermont on F-35s
- Sun Prairie woman gets scammed after trying to help person claiming to be domestic abuse victim
- Two people suffer minor injuries after crash involving semitruck that closed all three lanes on I-94