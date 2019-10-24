Programming Notice

Wisconsin delegation seeks info from Vermont on F-35s

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 11:34 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:35 AM CDT

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. - A group from Wisconsin is in South Burlington to learn more about how the area is dealing with the arrival of the F-35 fighter planes being flown by the Vermont Air National Guard.

Wisconsin state Rep. Chris Taylor, a Democrat, told MyChamplainValley.com people in the Madison area are "really struggling to know what this means."

Last month, the first two of what are to be 20 F-35s arrived at the Burlington International Airport. The arrival of the jets, which are louder than their F-16 predecessors, followed years of concern, and opposition from some, about the noise.

The Air Force has named Truax Field in Madison a preferred alternative to receive 20 of the jets.

Earlier this month, the Wisconsin Assembly passed a resolution supporting the F-35s.

 

