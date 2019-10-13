Wisconsin Craft Cider Tasting event is success
MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin-made ciders were front and center at the Wisconsin Craft Cider Tasting event Saturday.
Twenty different wineries and cideries took part in the sold-out event. More than 800 tickets were sold.
"We go to all the other beer events and figured, why not contact the other cider-makers and do one ourselves?" Joseph Baird, of Mershon's Cider, said.
With 70 different types of cider to try, it was the most types of Wisconsin-made ciders in one place ever.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Sun Prairie woman charged again with involvement in high-speed chase, court records say
- Wisconsin Craft Cider Tasting event is success
- Fire officials: 2 die in early-morning Milwaukee duplex fire
- Latino Art Fair honors Hispanic Heritage Month
- Live Like Levi scholarship to honor Highland man killed in Grant County crash
- Forward Madison FC's season ends in USL League One semifinal