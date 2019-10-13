Wisconsin Craft Cider Tasting event is success

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin-made ciders were front and center at the Wisconsin Craft Cider Tasting event Saturday.

Twenty different wineries and cideries took part in the sold-out event. More than 800 tickets were sold.

"We go to all the other beer events and figured, why not contact the other cider-makers and do one ourselves?" Joseph Baird, of Mershon's Cider, said.

With 70 different types of cider to try, it was the most types of Wisconsin-made ciders in one place ever.

