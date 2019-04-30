Wisconsin court says gun site not liable in spa shooting

Channel3000.com file photo

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Supreme Court says a firearms marketplace website that a man used to buy the gun he used to kill three people in 2012 is not liable in the attack.

Radcliffe Haughton was barred by a restraining order from legally having a gun. But he bought one through the site Armslist.com and used it to kill his wife and two of her co-workers at a suburban Milwaukee spa. He wounded four others before he killed himself.

Haughton's wife's daughter sued in 2015, alleging the website is liable. Armslist attorneys argued website operators are immune from liability arising from their sites' design under federal law.

A state appeals court rejected that argument last year. The Supreme Court reversed that ruling Tuesday, finding that Armslist isn't responsible for information posted by a third party on its website.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.