Wisconsin county's threat to journalists came from top

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Records show that a Wisconsin county's resolution that sought to dictate, under the threat of prosecution, how the media could report about a contentious water study was the brainchild of a neighboring county's top official.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that documents obtained under an open records law request show that the Lafayette County resolution was suggested by John Meyers, the board chairman in Iowa County.

Meyer told the paper that it was only a suggestion. The resolution was widely seen as illegal and was gutted to remove the language targeting journalists. It was later tabled.

