Wisconsin Country Thunder lightning strike survivor recovers

A Wisconsin woman is recovering after surviving a lightning strike at a music festival in July.

WTMJ-TV reports that Brittney Prehn was struck by lightning on the right side of her head while at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Kenosha County.

The 22-year-old says she was on the phone at the time, and doctors believe the device took part of the hit and helped save her life. Prehn was in intensive care for about a week with head fractures, brain bleeding and burns.

Prehn says she's amazed to be alive. The event left her without hearing in her right ear and only partial hearing in her left ear. She also has paralysis on the right side of her face and pain in her hips.