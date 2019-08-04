Wisconsin cop saved by bulletproof vest; suspect also shot
LA CROSSE, Wis. - A La Crosse police officer was shot while responding to a disturbance but survived thanks to his bulletproof vest.
The suspect in the Saturday afternoon shooting also was shot and was being treated at a hospital.
Police were called to an apparent domestic disturbance around 3:15 p.m.
One officer was shot soon after he arrived. La Crosse Police Capt. Jason Melby says the officer was treated at a hospital and released. The officer's name was not released.
The La Crosse Tribune reports the 34-year-old suspect has a record of recent arrests.
The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the officer-involved shooting.
