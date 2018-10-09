Wisconsin Controlled Substances Board approves use of FDA-approved drugs containing CBD

MADISON, Wis. - In a teleconference on Tuesday, Wisconsin's Controlled Substances Board passed an order to schedule the drug Epidiolex and any similar drugs containing cannabidiol approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a schedule V controlled substance.

Epidiolex is a medication containing CBD, a component of cannabis, approved to treat seizures.

It was the first drug with CBD approved by the FDA.

In order for it to be used in the U.S., the Drug Enforcement Administration had to reschedule it. Marijuana is a schedule I drug, making Epidiolex schedule I, too. So in late September, about three months after the FDA's approval, the DEA changed Epidiolex and any other FDA-approved drugs containing CBD to a schedule V drug.

Wisconsin has now also changed approved drugs with CBD and no more than 0.1 percent THC to a schedule V drug. Right now Epidiolex is the only drug in that category.

Patients with uncontrollable epilepsy should be able to have access to the drug soon, since the order goes into effect Oct. 15.

Doctors are already planning to use the drug to treat the seizures of 6-year-old Adalyn Hiles, of Janesville.

"Nothing in medicine is the holy grail. There are always benefits and side effects, and we're going to take that same attitude toward this drug," said her neurologist, Dr. Frederick Edelman.

Adalyn's family has voiced its frustration with the legal hurdles Epidiolex faced. Her parents say they're running out of options to treat their daughter, and they believe Epidiolex could be the answer.

"It's like you have cancer and someone has a cure. And they're like, 'Hey, I've got this cure.' Alright, great, can I have it? 'Nah, I'm going to keep it; I'm going to hold on to it. Let's wait awhile,'" said Jason Hiles, Adalyn's father.