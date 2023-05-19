As the deadline to raise the country's borrowing limit looms, Wisconsin U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil joins his fellow Republicans in calling for federal spending cuts before raising the debt ceiling.

"We're going to have an opportunity here to raise the debt ceiling responsibly by saving taxpayers money, limiting the growth of future government, and really growing our economy," Steil said. 

