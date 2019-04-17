Wisconsin congress members introduce legislation to rename Sun Prairie Post Office for Cory Barr

WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan is leading the Wisconsin congressional delegation in introducing legislation to designate the Sun Prairie post office as the Fire Captain Cory Barr Post Office Building.

Cory Barr died in an explosion while responding to the July 2018 natural gas leak in Sun Prairie.

“The Sun Prairie community will forever be impacted by last summer’s tragic explosion, but because of the heroic efforts of Captain Barr and his fellow first responders, more than one hundred people were led to safety," Pocan said. "We all owe Captain Barr our deepest respect for his service and the sacrifice he made for his community.”

Pocan said he hopes this gesture will make sure individuals will remember his service and honor him for years to come.

“Captain Cory Barr paid the ultimate sacrifice to protect Sun Prairie residents and save lives. His public service should be honored and his commitment to the safety of his neighbors and the community will always be remembered,” said Sen. Tammy Baldwin. “Captain Barr is a hero and I’m proud to do right by him and his family by designating this Sun Prairie building in his name.”

The legislation is cosponsored by every member in the Wisconsin congressional delegation. U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin introduced companion legislation in the Senate that is cosponsored by Sen. Ron Johnson.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.