Wisconsin Chinese Culture Day expresses Chinese traditions in artistic performances

MADISON, Wis. - In an effort to unite Chinese Americans with their surrounding communities, the Madison Area Chinese Community Organization celebrated its culture Saturday with the people of Dane County.

At the Wisconsin Chinese Culture Day, which has been happening since 2012, performers danced and sang to traditional Chinese music. MACCO wants to enrich the cultural diversity in Madison and teach second- and third-generation immigrants from China about their heritage.

"We are part of the community," MACCO President Connie Li said. "We'd really like to reach out to the other communities and let people understand about our thousands of years of fabulous culture and heritage."

Li said she hopes the celebratory day will better inform the Madison community of Chinese culture and the diversity of Madison.

She said anyone who's interested in learning more about Chinese culture can contact MACCO for more information. The organization is always willing to share more about the traditions and culture of China, she said.

