Wisconsin celebrates anniversary of being 1st state to ratify amendment allowing women to vote

MADISON, Wis. - On a big anniversary, Wisconsin is celebrating its unique role in Women’s Suffrage.

Monday marks 100 years since Wisconsin became the first state in the country to officially ratify the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

According to Wisconsin Historical Society librarian and archivist Simone Munson, women and allies spent decades campaigning for change, and Wisconsin leaders were excited to be the first to deliver the documents to Washington, D.C.

Now, a century later, a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda Monday will unveil the state’s original 19th Amendment, with speakers including first lady of Wisconsin Kathy Evers, those from the Wisconsin Historical Society and descendants of woman suffragists.

“We’re really hoping people can make the connection between the women of our past and the women that are currently involved in politics, and hopefully the women of the future who want to be involved in politics and using your vote and being an active citizen,” Munson said. “It’s a really interesting question to think about. Historically, who was the first woman in your family to vote? Sometimes the answer is surprising. It might have been 100 years ago, it might have been more recent.”

DID YOU KNOW -- Wisconsin was the FIRST state to ratify the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote 100 years ago to this date?



Today, a noon ceremony at the Capitol will celebrate that.



An American Doll specially designed for the centennial celebration will be on display wearing a vest fashioned after a Wisconsin Suffrage Tunic.

Starting at 11 a.m., volunteers dressed as suffragists will be by the Forward Statue to answer questions. The statue itself will have a Women’s Suffrage sash on. Munson said visitors are encouraged to take photos with it.

The ceremony in the Capitol begins at noon. The rotunda will have extended hours until 10 p.m. Monday so visitors can view the amendment and artifacts on display.

LIVE CEREMONY:

