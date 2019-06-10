Wisconsin celebrates 100th anniversary of 19th Amendment

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin is celebrating the 100th anniversary of the state's ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote.

A ceremony Monday in the state Capitol featured an unveiling of the state's original 19th Amendment and comments from first lady Kathy Evers, who led the state's efforts to mark the anniversary.

Wisconsin was the first state in the country to ratify the amendment 100 years ago on Monday. It wasn't until August 1920 that the 36th state ratified it, finally giving women the right to vote.

Part of the celebration includes people dressed as suffragettes posing for pictures outside of the Capitol. Other events celebrating Wisconsin's role in ratifying the amendment are planned across the state.

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch is leading the national commission to celebrate the 100th anniversary.

