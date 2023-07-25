MADISON, Wis. — A bill circulating through the Wisconsin Legislature would eliminate the sales tax for a series of items used by children under three.
According to the bill's author, the legislation would eliminate both the state and local sales tax (a combined 5.5% for most parts of the state) for items including diapers, cribs, car seats, outlet covers and many others.
Some items, like food and certain medical costs were already tax-exempt in Wisconsin. Clothing for young children cannot be tax-exempt because Wisconsin is part of a multi-state tax compact.
The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimated this would amount to $21.6 million per year in tax savings going forward. Using a rough estimate based on LFB numbers and an assumed cost of $0.29 per diaper, the bill could save parents roughly $77 per year, per child.
"I want every family forever and Wisconsin to have this both recognition and financial opportunity to save a little money when they go to the store," said Rep. David Steffen, R-Green Bay, one of the bill's authors. "That's what it's about, is providing a little bit of relief from the rising cost of living that we're facing, and providing just a little extra support for our families."
The bill is currently being circulated, meaning it has not been introduced to the Legislature yet. Steffen said he had not spoken with Democrats yet on the proposal. Democrats have long pushed for increased funding for child care.
"By alleviating some of the sales tax pressures that exist for those who are paying for child care, those who are buying child care-related products, I think we can help them out," Steffen said. "As Republicans, we're always trying to find ways to get money back to the people and make them make those decisions."
