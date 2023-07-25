The new bill proposes getting rid of the roughly 5% sales tax on items commonly used by children under three.

MADISON, Wis. — A bill circulating through the Wisconsin Legislature would eliminate the sales tax for a series of items used by children under three. 

According to the bill's author, the legislation would eliminate both the state and local sales tax (a combined 5.5% for most parts of the state) for items including diapers, cribs, car seats, outlet covers and many others. 