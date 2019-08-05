Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warns online shoppers of hoverboard company

2015 Getty Images

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has warned online shoppers on Monday of a Wisconsin hoverboard company known for poor product quality and customer service.

The news release said the company is Hoverboards.com, which uses a UPS Store in Appleton as an address. The BBB received 29 complaints about the company since February 2018, with 15 complaints so far this year.

The BBB gave the company its lowest possible rating of F, as the company has not responded to any complaints. The BBB also received seven negative customer reviews about the company.

According to the release, customers from 19 states including Wisconsin sent complaints. The complaints said the hoverboards did not work and were expensive to ship back to the business. Customers also alleged that the business was unresponsive to their complaints. Most customers lost between $150 to $200 as a result.

The hoverboard company has not responded to requests from the BBB to back up the claims on its website stating it is the "#1 Awarded Hoverboard for Safety and Reliability" along with the "largest UL2272 Certified Hoverboard retailer."

To file a BBB complaint against Hoverboards.com, go to www.bbb.org/complaints.

