Wisconsin becomes first state designated for military spouse services

MADISON, Wis. - Erin Lange has been away from her husband for about three years. That means three years without a partner, and three years without a dad for her 10-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

"We, you know, FaceTime ballet recitals and school concerts and, you know, my son playing viola all of the time," Lange said, "so he tries to stay as actively involved in our family activities as much as possible."

Reece Lange is stationed at Camp Pendleton, a Marines base in California. He's set to return to from active duty next July. It's a sense of duty Erin Lange is familiar with, after enlisting in the Marine Corps right after high school. She spent four years in the service, including a deployment in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

After her time with the Marines, she came home to Wisconsin to be with family. Quickly, she realized she lost another part of her family: The ones she met in the military.

"It's kind of almost like I lost a family that I had because in the military, in the Marine Corps, everyone's your brothers, your sisters. Everyone's supportive of each other and you move away, and all of the friends, all of the family that you've had over the past four years, you lose all contact with them," Lange said.

On top of that, Lange had never had to fill out an application or a resume since she joined the Marines straight out of school.

"I was really starting from scratch and needed some direction on what is a corporate world looking for," Lange said.

Wisconsin's overall unemployment rate is around 2.9%, but about a quarter of military spouses across the country are unemployed.

Wisconsin's overall unemployment rate is around 2.9%, but about a quarter of military spouses across the country are unemployed.

Luckily, Lange found Logistics Health Inc. (LHI) in La Crosse, a company that not only helps veterans find medical care, but also makes it a point to hire military members, their wives, and their husbands.

Carolyn Moe is the talent community manager for that business. She says the human resources department and hiring managers are constantly working with veterans, people who are currently serving, and the families of those in the service to match their skills with a job even when their resume doesn't reflect those abilities.

"Because they're moving around so much, it's hard to stay with one employer," Moe said.

Lange says while she learned a lot from her military days, she also can see the value in being the wife of someone serving our country.

"You're constantly changing. You're very organized," Lange said. "You know how to take direction and give direction from people that aren't necessarily your managers. They're your spouses command and you just follow their direction anyway."

"It's really important that companies take the time to learn about that because you're bringing a strong leader to your company," Moe said.

Wisconsin is now the only state in the country designated as a Military Spouse Economic Empowerment Zone. That designation comes from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and is focused on connecting military families with resources. Here in Wisconsin, those outreach efforts mainly target National Guard and reserve members who have settled here. .

24% of military spouses in this country are unemployed. I'll share more about a new program connecting those husbands and wives to jobs in Wisconsin on #news3now at 5. pic.twitter.com/pTletrVaTU — Dannika Lewis (@DannikaLewis) June 5, 2019

Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. talent initiatives director Rebecca Deschene says the state noticed to attract veterans to the workforce, there should be a support network in place for their families. That includes making sure husbands and wives of those military members can find work. One of the goals of this consolidation of services will be to make sure employers understand the challenges and needs of those individuals and how those might be different than other workers.

"They need to understand the pressure to the family life at home, being flexible, being helpful, being empathetic towards that is really just going to support those opportunities for them to pursue career options," Deschene said.

Deschene says Wisconsin is a guiding example around the country with the way resources and opportunities are marketed to military families. As the daughter of a veteran, she says this is her way to serve that community.

"To be able to lead the nation in how we support veterans through transitions and their families is awesome," Deschene said.

To learn more about veteran services offered by the state, visit wedc.org/newsroom/veteran/.