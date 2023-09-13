TikTok

Tiktok opening on a person's phone

MILWAUKEE -- If you're flipping through your "For You" page on TikTok and you come across someone telling you can get rich off cryptocurrencies, think twice before clicking any links or sending any messages.

The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warned consumers of a rise in cryptocurrency investment scams on TikTok. The BBB said these sorts of scams have appeared on Instagram and Twitter for quite some time, and as TikTok's userbase grows the scammers are moving in as well.