MILWAUKEE -- If you're flipping through your "For You" page on TikTok and you come across someone telling you can get rich off cryptocurrencies, think twice before clicking any links or sending any messages.
The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau warned consumers of a rise in cryptocurrency investment scams on TikTok. The BBB said these sorts of scams have appeared on Instagram and Twitter for quite some time, and as TikTok's userbase grows the scammers are moving in as well.
In this particular scam, a creator will claim that they made lots of money through investing in crypto and they can help you too by serving as your "investor" for a fee. Some even give profit guarantees.
When contacting the creator, they will ask for some money through an app like PayPal or Venmo. They will then ask you to buy cryptocurrency and send it to them so they can "invest" money in the stock market.
Of course, they're not actually investing anything, and when you ask for a return on your "investment" the scammer will make you pay extra fees. If you refuse to pay, they will resort to scare tactics like claiming they can take legal action against you.
The BBB said the best way to avoid this scam is to use good judgement, research claims before contacting creators, don't fall for scare tactics and only use apps like PayPal and Venmo with people you know and trust.
