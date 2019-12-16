Wisconsin BBB warns consumers about misleading social media ads

Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning consumers to be aware of misleading social media ads.

According to a news release, online purchase scams were the most common cons reported to the BBB's online tracker.

In order to avoid social media scams, the BBB has outlined several helpful tips.

Celebrity-sponsored products are increasingly common, but they often come with a catch. Before signing up for so called "limited time offers," be sure to research the company to see if there are any other consumer complaints to help yourself avoid inadvertently agreeing to pay for monthly shipments that can often be more expensive than anticipated.

Counterfeit goods are also notoriously common on social media. According to the release, consumers should keep an eye out for red flags, which means if the price is too good to be true, it probably is. Poor quality images and grammatical errors in the advertisements are also signs that a product may be fake.

While engaging, well-made ads can often be enticing, BBB recommends that consumers always do a quick online search before purchasing products that may have poor customer service. In the release, BBB recommends looking at a company's "About Us" or "Contact Us" pages to see if there is a legitimate contact point.

Apps of unknown origin should also be vetted before downloading because some can trick consumers into signing up for recurring payments. According to the release, some victims have reported being charged fees as high as $99 every seven days.

For more information on how to avoid online scams, visit the Better Business Bureau's website.

