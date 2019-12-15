Wisconsin BBB shares warning about scam targeting trucking companies

MILWAUKEE - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau is warning trucking companies about a scam involving postal mail claiming the company's U.S. Department of Transportation number is "past due."

According to a news release, the letters often say "PAST DUE" and claim that failing to finish a "biennial update" "may result (in) civil penalties of up to $1,000 per day." BBB officials said the business owner who alerted the bureau to the scam said his DOT license is up to date and nothing was due.

The company responsible for the scam is Louisiana-based Compliance Educators -- a group that faced legal action for a similar scam in August 2018.

"This is nothing but a scare tactic to get money, and we're thankful to the trucker that brought his letter into our office, so we could warn other truckers," said Jim Temmer, CEO and president of the BBB Serving Wisconsin.

The release said the BBB Serving Northeast and Central Louisiana has received 20 complaints against Compliance Educators within a three-year period.

If contacted by the business, the BBB recommends trucking companies confirm with the DOT if they have any fees that need to be paid.

