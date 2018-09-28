Wisconsin band Bon Iver to hold fundraiser for Baldwin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin-based alternative rock band Bon Iver plans to hold an early voting rally, fundraiser and concert for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Madison.
Baldwin announced the Oct. 20 event on Friday.
Bon Iver said in a statement that the band is "thrilled to support Sen. Baldwin in encouraging early voting in Wisconsin."
Baldwin faces Republican Leah Vukmir in the Nov. 6 election.
The concert comes a day after Baldwin and Vukmir are to face off in their third and final planned debate before the election.
Tickets range from $25 for students to $1,000 which includes a pre-show meet and greet with Bon Iver.
The band was formed in Eau Claire and is still based there.
Local And Regional News
- Thousands of dollars' worth of cigarettes, alcohol stolen from grocery store, police say
- House fire involved gas line, officials say
- Additional $1 million in funds for flood relief now available, Walker says
- Dane County awarded $20,000 grant for criminal justice reform
- Wisconsin band Bon Iver to hold fundraiser for Baldwin
- Charges filed in 2016 Brown County homicide