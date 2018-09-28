Wisconsin band Bon Iver to hold fundraiser for Baldwin

Flickr photo by Daniel Jordahl

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin-based alternative rock band Bon Iver plans to hold an early voting rally, fundraiser and concert for Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in Madison.

Baldwin announced the Oct. 20 event on Friday.

Bon Iver said in a statement that the band is "thrilled to support Sen. Baldwin in encouraging early voting in Wisconsin."

Baldwin faces Republican Leah Vukmir in the Nov. 6 election. Voting matters, and voting for @tammybaldwin keeps it that way.



We are thrilled to support Sen. Baldwin in encouraging early voting in #Wisconsin with a rally and concert at Madison’s brand new venue @TheSylvee on Oct. 20.



Get tickets: https://t.co/V8nFB4jcVo #TeamTammy pic.twitter.com/MPSD71c0pr — Bon Iver (@boniver) September 28, 2018

The concert comes a day after Baldwin and Vukmir are to face off in their third and final planned debate before the election.

Tickets range from $25 for students to $1,000 which includes a pre-show meet and greet with Bon Iver.

The band was formed in Eau Claire and is still based there.