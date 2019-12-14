Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team increases local business sales

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Some local Madison businesses are seeing an increase in sales after volleyball fans are coming into the city for the Wisconsin Badgers volleyball team championships.

The No. 4 Badgers won a match Friday against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Fieldhouse (25-20, 25-17, 25-23). On Monday, all-session tickets sold out in about 45 minutes.

Some local business owners say they expected an increase in sales this time of year because of holiday shoppers, but they didn't expect it to come from volleyball championships.

"With the volleyball games, people are coming early," said Carol 'Orange' Schroeder, the owner of Orange Tree Imports. "People want to make a day of it."

Schroeder's business is located on Monroe Street, just a couple of blocks from UW's Fieldhouse. She said sales are doing better now than they do during home Badger Football games.

"People are dead set on getting into Camp Randall stadium and enjoying their beer. They don't tend to shop on football Saturdays," Schroeder said.

With the end of holiday shopping and the volleyball championships, Bloom Bake Shop owner Annemarie Maitri said she still thinks sales will stay relatively stable. Maitri said it's the local customers that keep her store going.

"Because of our neighborhood support, we're only stronger because of it," Maitri said.

Maitri's store is also on Monroe Street, like Schroeder's. Maitri said that even during the Monroe Street construction, local customers still put in an effort to support her store, even if that meant walking or biking to it.

