Update, FAQ on WISC-TV frequency change

Wisconsin Badgers to play Oregon in 106th Rose Bowl

Posted: Dec 08, 2019 02:02 PM CST

Updated: Dec 08, 2019 02:49 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - While the Badgers weren't able to beat Ohio State on Saturday night, there's still good news on the horizon: The Badgers are going to the Rose Bowl.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Badgers will take on the Oregon Ducks in Pasadena for the team's 10th appearance in the iconic bowl game. The Badgers haven't played in the Rose Bowl since 2012, and the team hasn't won the game since 2000.

 

Ticket and travel information will be available soon.

 

