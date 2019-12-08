Wisconsin Badgers to play Oregon in 106th Rose Bowl

File photo

File photo

MADISON, Wis. - While the Badgers weren't able to beat Ohio State on Saturday night, there's still good news on the horizon: The Badgers are going to the Rose Bowl.

On Jan. 1, 2020, the Badgers will take on the Oregon Ducks in Pasadena for the team's 10th appearance in the iconic bowl game. The Badgers haven't played in the Rose Bowl since 2012, and the team hasn't won the game since 2000.

The 106th Rose Bowl Game will be a rematch of the 2012 Granddaddy of Them All, No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 8 Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/OHz1yR6NI4 — Rose Bowl Game (@rosebowlgame) December 8, 2019

Ticket and travel information will be available soon.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.