Badgers ranked No. 12 in latest AP Poll

Posted: Dec 03, 2018 12:03 PM CST

Updated: Dec 03, 2018 04:12 PM CST

MADISON, Wis. - The latest AP Poll shows the Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team jumped 10 spots to No. 12 in the latest poll released on Monday. 


The Badgers (7-1) move up in the poll after defeating the North Carolina State Wolfpack last Tuesday at the Kohl Center during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Badgers then traveled to Iowa and defeated the No. 14 Hawkeyes 72-66 Friday. 

 

 

 

Wisconsin will host Rutgers at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kohl Center. 
 

 

 

