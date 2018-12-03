Badgers ranked No. 12 in latest AP Poll

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - The latest AP Poll shows the Wisconsin Badger men’s basketball team jumped 10 spots to No. 12 in the latest poll released on Monday.



The Badgers (7-1) move up in the poll after defeating the North Carolina State Wolfpack last Tuesday at the Kohl Center during the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Badgers then traveled to Iowa and defeated the No. 14 Hawkeyes 72-66 Friday.

#Badgers move up TEN spots this week. We’re live from the Kohl Center tonight as Wisconsin hosts Rutgers! #OnWisconsin https://t.co/GbFzzQIS3c — Melissa Y. Kim (@melissaykim) December 3, 2018

Wisconsin will host Rutgers at 7 p.m. Monday at the Kohl Center.



