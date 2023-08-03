Wisconsin Badgers Kohl Center

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin athletics will begin offering alcohol at some sporting events later this year, signaling a reversal on the university's stance on the issue.

Wisconsin was one of only a few Big Ten schools that did not allow alcohol to be sold at any sporting events. But the athletic department announced Thursday afternoon that it will sell beer, wine, and some other pre-packaged alcoholic beverages -- like hard seltzers -- in general seating areas for basketball and hockey games as well as concerts at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena.

