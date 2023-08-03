MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin athletics will begin offering alcohol at some sporting events later this year, signaling a reversal on the university's stance on the issue.
Wisconsin was one of only a few Big Ten schools that did not allow alcohol to be sold at any sporting events. But the athletic department announced Thursday afternoon that it will sell beer, wine, and some other pre-packaged alcoholic beverages -- like hard seltzers -- in general seating areas for basketball and hockey games as well as concerts at the Kohl Center and LaBahn Arena.
"With this change, Wisconsin will offer a similar fan experience to 10 of the other 13 Big Ten institutions that currently serve alcohol in the general seating areas inside their athletics venues," Wisconsin Athletics director of communications and brand strategy Patrick Herb said in a statement.
Previously, alcohol was available in some of the arena's suites, but not available for those sitting in the main seating bowl.
The athletic department said it will also provide financial support for "existing and future campus-led efforts to promote student wellness and to encourage responsible behavior around the use of alcohol," including the potential for increased alcohol-free programming on campus and support for students who struggle with high-risk behaviors.
It's worth noting that the new policy makes no mention of football games or Camp Randall Stadium, meaning alcohol will not be sold there.
In 2019, university officials said the decision not to sell alcohol inside Camp Randall stadium ultimately came down to then-Chancellor Rebecca Blank, adding they felt alcohol being sold at football games could detract from the experience for many.
