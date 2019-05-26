Wisconsin Athletics offers condolences to Howard Moore after tragic accident

Madison365 Howard Moore

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Athletics offered its condolences to assistant basketball coach Howard Moore after he was involved in an accident that killed his wife and daughter Saturday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, Moore and his family were driving on Michigan Highway 14 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle head-on. While Moore and his son survived, his wife, Jennifer, his daughter and the family dog died.

Moore and his son received non-life threatening injuries and are recovering at a hospital.

On behalf of the @MichStatePolice, our heartfelt condolences to the entire UW Badger family during this extremely difficult time. https://t.co/QBj40C9C58 — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 26, 2019

The Badger athletics family offered their support to the family in a statement released Sunday morning.

"There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family," head coach Greg Gard said in the statement. "Our basketball program is an extremely close family, and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them."

Director of athletics Barry Alvarez also voiced his support.

"I've known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years," he said. "He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family."

Moore has been involved with Badger Athletics for nearly 30 years, according to the release. Players and fellow Badgers also reacted to the news.

Family and Faith are two words to describe Coach Moore. The Love, Passion, and Joy that his Family shares should be Inspiring to us all.



Our Hearts are Heavy with the news of today. Our Thoughts and Prayers are with Coach Moore & His Family 🙏🏼💞 — Brad Davison (@braddavi34) May 26, 2019

Athletes and athletic programs from around the nation also voiced an outpouring of support for Moore and his family over social media.

Our thoughts are with Coach Howard Moore and our Wisconsin Basketball family today.



Please keep them in your prayers. — Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) May 26, 2019

Talked to @TALAYADAVIS, home of X #Badgers Nigel Hayes. She recalled a holiday when Nigel + @SenseiSwat33 couldn't make it back home and Jennifer Moore took over. "She invited them over and took care of them. She fed them and loved them just like a mother." — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) May 25, 2019

Everyone say a prayer for @Howard_Moore and his family during this devastating time. Badger family is with you! — Duje Dukan (@dujedukan) May 25, 2019

Please pray for @BadgerMBB Coach Howard Moore and his family during this unimaginably tough time. 😢🙏🏾 — Vitto Brown (@SenseiSwat33) May 25, 2019

Our thoughts & prayers to @BadgerMBB assistant coach Howard Moore.



Everyone here in Ann Arbor -- our staff, our players and family has you & your family in our minds. — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 25, 2019

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said. Authorities are waiting on pending toxicology reports.

The wrong way driver has been identified as Samantha Winchester, age 23 of Ann Arbor, MI. She was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash, toxicology reports are pending. — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 26, 2019

