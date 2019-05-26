News

Wisconsin Athletics offers condolences to Howard Moore after tragic accident

Posted: May 26, 2019 09:58 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Athletics offered its condolences to assistant basketball coach Howard Moore after he was involved in an accident that killed his wife and daughter Saturday morning.

According to the Michigan State Police, Moore and his family were driving on Michigan Highway 14 when a wrong-way driver crashed into their vehicle head-on. While Moore and his son survived, his wife, Jennifer, his daughter and the family dog died.

Moore and his son received non-life threatening injuries and are recovering at a hospital.

The Badger athletics family offered their support to the family in a statement released Sunday morning.

"There are no words to describe how devastated we are for Howard and his family," head coach Greg Gard said in the statement. "Our basketball program is an extremely close family, and we are all grieving for the Moore and Barnes families. Howard is so much more than a colleague and coach. He and Jen and their children are dear friends to everyone they meet. Their positivity and energy lift up those around them." 

Director of athletics Barry Alvarez also voiced his support.

"I've known Howard ever since he was a student-athlete at Wisconsin and gotten to know his wonderful family through the years," he said. "He has always been an incredible representative of our athletic department and a positive influence on everyone around him. We are truly heart-broken for his family and will be doing everything possible to help him through this tragic time. Our prayers, love and support go out to the Moore and Barnes family."

Moore has been involved with Badger Athletics for nearly 30 years, according to the release. Players and fellow Badgers also reacted to the news.

Athletes and athletic programs from around the nation also voiced an outpouring of support for Moore and his family over social media.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, officials said. Authorities are waiting on pending toxicology reports.

