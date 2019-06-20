Wisconsin Assembly to consider drunken driving bills
MADISON, Wis. - The state Assembly is set to take up two bills that would stiffen penalties for drunken driving.
The first measure would require anyone arrested for a first offense to appear in court. Currently a first offense is a civil violation, not a criminal one, and people can skip their initial court appearance.
The bill also would eliminate provisions in state law that allow second offenses to be treated as a civil violation rather than a misdemeanor if the first offense took place at least 10 years earlier.
The second proposal would establish a minimum five-year sentence for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Wisconsin Assembly to vote on online tax bill
- Wisconsin Assembly to consider drunken driving bills
- Man, 82, bound over for trial in 1976 killings in Wisconsin
- I-41/94 in Wisconsin reopens following fiery, fatal crash
- Once fleeing for their lives, they now call Madison home: What it's like to be a refugee
- Locals and visitors reminded of river safety as search for missing child continues