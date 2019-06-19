Women could fill birth control prescriptions 12 months at a time under new bipartisan bill

Copyright 2017 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A group of female lawmakers have introduced what they're calling the 12-Month Contraceptive Care Act.

The legislation would allow women to fill their birth control prescriptions for up to 12 months at a time after receiving an initial three-month supply. It's spearheaded by Rep. Katrina Shankland (D-Stevens Point), Rep. Ron Tusler (R-Harrison), Sen. LaTonya Johnson (D-Milwaukee) and Sen. Kathy Bernier (R-Chippewa Falls),

Wisconsin health insurance plans currently only cover prescriptions of birth control for 30 or 90 days, according to a news release Wednesday morning.

“At least 18 states have enacted similar legislation, and it’s time for Wisconsin to do the same," Shankland said. "There is no medical reason why a woman should only receive a monthly supply of birth control."

Shankland said the most common causes of unwanted pregnancies are lack of access to reliable contraception and inconsistent use.

A 12-month supply of birth control at one time reduces the odds of unintended pregnancy by 30 percent and reduces abortion rates by 46 percent, according to the news release.

