Wisconsin artist Chris Kroeze moves on to top 8 on 'The Voice'
Kroeze was most-streamed artist on Apple Music
BARRON, Wis. - Barron's Chris Kroeze will be moving onto the top 8 of "The Voice."
On Tuesday's results episode of the show, Carson Daly announced that Kroeze's version of "Callin' Batton Rouge" was the most streamed song on Apple Music during the voting period.
.@iamchriskroeze is on his way! RETWEET to say congrats for making the #VoiceTop8. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JqmjHunGSe— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) December 5, 2018
Before his performance Monday night, Kroeze and Blake Shelton agreed Barron and all of Wisconsin would "freak out" for his performance.
"Barron is going to freak out," Shelton said.
"Wisconsin is going to freak out," Kroeze added.
Kroeze performed his version of "Callin' Batton Rouge." The performance included a duet between Kroeze on his guitar and a fiddle player and brought all of the coaches to their feet for the singer.
YOU DID AGAIN FANS!! THANK YOU! Let’s do it again next week! #barnburner #voicetop8 #teamkroeze #thevoice pic.twitter.com/6DUOQXFdFl— Chris Kroeze music (@iamchriskroeze) December 5, 2018
"America's falling in love with Chris, he's been the dark horse," Shelton said.
Shelton added that now that Kroeze is getting closer to the end of the competition, voters are starting to see him as an artist that could make it to the end of the show.
