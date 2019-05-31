Wisconsin Army National Guard wins Pentagon environmental award
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Army National Guard’s maintenance shops were named the best in environment quality on Friday.
The award for environmental quality in the industrial installation category was given by the U.S. Department of Defense. Wisconsin’s National Guard was named third best in that category a year ago.
Wisconsin’s National Guard was one of the first government agencies to be a part of the state’s Department of Natural Resources’ Green Tier program, which began in 2009. The program gives incentives to maintain an active environmental management system.
Chief Warrant Officer 3 Fred Gallatin, the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s environmental branch chief, noted the guard’s efforts to protect human health through environmental planning and waste management.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here
Local And Regional News
- Documents: Family of Madison woman killed in police response settles for $4.25 million
- What Illinois' legalization of recreational marijuana could mean for the state line
- Wisconsin Army National Guard wins Pentagon environmental award
- Adams-Friendship high school parent alleges teacher sexually harassed daughter
- Court orders Rastafari house founders to stay away from church, THC for personal use
- MPD Burglary Crime Unit helps man find his beloved golf clubs