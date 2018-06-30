Wisconsin area considers consolidating emergency services

LA CROSSE, Wis. - Officials in western Wisconsin are considering consolidating regional emergency services in an effort to save money, but some surrounding communities worry about a loss of independence.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that La Crosse County agencies have been considering the idea for the past 20 years. La Crosse Fire Chief Ken Gilliam says creating a regional agency would prevent redundancies in equipment and staffing, save money and create a streamlined response.

Gilliam says several recent fires near municipal borders highlighted a lack of coordination between agencies.

Campbell Fire Chief Nate Melby says the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System already helps coordinate regional response to emergencies. He says agencies may need to update their response plans, but that the current system isn't broken.

