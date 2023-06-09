MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is one of 10 states that on Friday accused cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase of violating securities laws, the state Department of Financial Institutions announced.
The DFI alleges Coinbase failed to register to offer or sell securities through its staking rewards program. According to the DFI, staking is the process when investors lock their crypto assets for a period of time to help a blockchain operate. In exchange, the investor is promised more crypto assets.
Coinbase allegedly offered a rewards program through which investors used Coinbase to deposit crypto assets and the company would stake them on a blockchain. The company advertised returns of up to 6% on investments through the program.
The DFI said nearly 3.5 million accounts associated with the staking program were not insured by the FDIC or SPIC, including over 44,000 accounts held by Wisconsin investors.
"We are dedicated to safeguarding the investing public by enforcing Wisconsin’s securities laws," DFI Secretary-designee Cheryll Olson-Collins said. "This action is another step towards ensuring that investors in digital asset products are protected."
The DFI said Coinbase could still offer staking as a service, as long as it follows Wisconsin securities laws. Friday's action came as a result of work by a 10 state task force led by California that also included Alabama, Illinois, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Vermont, and Washington.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced similar action against Coinbase on Tuesday, accusing the company of operating as "an unregistered national securities exchange, broker, and clearing agency" and failing to register its staking program.
