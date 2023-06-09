SEC sues Coinbase for allegedly acting as an unregistered crypto broker

The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Coinbase for acting as an unregistered broker.

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin is one of 10 states that on Friday accused cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase of violating securities laws, the state Department of Financial Institutions announced.

The DFI alleges Coinbase failed to register to offer or sell securities through its staking rewards program. According to the DFI, staking is the process when investors lock their crypto assets for a period of time to help a blockchain operate. In exchange, the investor is promised more crypto assets.