Wisconsin Alumni Association offers Pinstripe Bowl travel packages, tickets

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - As the Wisconsin Badgers are heading to New York to play the Miami Hurricanes in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 27, the Wisconsin Alumni Association announces the official Badger Bowl Tour.

According to a release, there are limited travel packages available. The package includes two-day land travel with hotel accommodations.

In addition to the travel packages, you can add game tickets. Football season-ticket holders can request through the UW Department of Athletics through Dec. 3 at 12 p.m.

“Congratulations to Coach Chryst, his staff, and the student-athletes for making the team’s 17th-straight bowl-game appearance,” said Sarah Schutt, chief alumni officer and executive director of the Wisconsin Alumni Association. “WAA is proud to host the official Pinstripe Bowl tour and see this Badger team take the field one last time, along with the final appearance at a Wisconsin football game for legendary band director Michael Leckrone.”

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.