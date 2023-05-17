Wisconsin drug takeback day

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin collected more drugs than any other state during the most recent national Drug Takeback Day this spring, the third event in a row in which the Badger State set the pace in collections.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice says a total of 55,472 pounds of unwanted medications were collected in the state during the event held on April 22. That amount comes after Wisconsin also ranked first in the nation during last fall's Drug Takeback Day with 54,040 pounds and first in last spring's event with 59,840 pounds.

