MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin collected more drugs than any other state during the most recent national Drug Takeback Day this spring, the third event in a row in which the Badger State set the pace in collections.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul thanked everyone who has worked to make the event a constant success over the years.
"Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back once again led the nation thanks to the hard work and collaboration of many partners and, of course, the many Wisconsinites who participated by safely disposing of their unused and unneeded medications," Kaul said in a statement announcing the most recent totals.
Since the DEA began organizing Drug Takeback Days in 2010, Wisconsin has taken in a total of 1,148,917 pounds of unused and unwanted medications -- the third-most in the country behind two much larger states in California (1,344,373 pounds) and Texas (1,338,115 pounds).
There are now two takeback days organized every year, but if you don't want to wait until the next one this fall, you can always drop your unused medications off at one of nearly 500 permanent drug drop boxes across the state. Those dropboxes are able to accept capsules, creams, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, ointments, pills, patches and vials, but cannot accept syringes or illegal drugs.