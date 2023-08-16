MADISON, Wis. -- After months of trying to get state lawmakers to permanently fund the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Office of School Safety, Attorney General Josh Kaul says he will use one-time federal money to keep the office going.
Kaul had been lobbying the state legislature to add permanent funding for the office, which handles programs like the 24-hour "Speak Up, Speak Out" student tipline and critical incident response teams, in the new 2023-2025 state budget, but Republicans on the state's budget-writing committee ultimately left that funding out of their final proposal.
The Office of School Safety was originally established in 2018 and had previously been funded by $2 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Justice's Bureau of Justice Assistance, and then $1.8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding, which was expected to run out in December of this year.
Without the continued funding from the state, Kaul says the Wisconsin DOJ has decided to reallocate $1.34 million in ARPA funds that had been slated to be used to outsource certain types of testing for the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratories. That money had been left unspent when the state could not find any vendors for the testing of the types of evidence it was looking for, allowing Kaul to re-route that money to the Office of School Safety in order to make sure the state could still use it before the deadline for using ARPA funds.
"We’re committed to doing everything we can to keep our kids safe by preventing tragedy, and that’s exactly what these funds will help us continue to do," Kaul said in a statement Wednesday.
While short-term funding is now in place, Kaul repeated his desire for the state legislature to devote resources to the programs run by the Office of School Safety in the future.
"It remains essential, however, for the state legislature to take action in the current legislative session. We must not allow critical Office of School Safety programs to be gutted at the end of 2024," Kaul said.
The "Speak Up, Speak Out" tipline was launched out of the office in September 2020, and since then has seen tips go to more than 1,700 schools and local law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin, with more than 7,500 contacts being made -- and half of those coming in the previous school year alone.
Kaul's office says without the tipline, which generated a tip in 68 of the state's 72 counties between May 2022 and August 2023, schools would have to go back to paying tens of thousands of dollars for similar private services.
