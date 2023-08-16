School lockers

MADISON, Wis. -- After months of trying to get state lawmakers to permanently fund the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Office of School Safety, Attorney General Josh Kaul says he will use one-time federal money to keep the office going.

Kaul had been lobbying the state legislature to add permanent funding for the office, which handles programs like the 24-hour "Speak Up, Speak Out" student tipline and critical incident response teams, in the new 2023-2025 state budget, but Republicans on the state's budget-writing committee ultimately left that funding out of their final proposal.