MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with four other attorneys general, filed an amicus letter Tuesday saying the proposed terms of a settlement with DuPont are not sufficient.
Under a proposed class action settlement with public water providers, DuPont and two spin-off companies were set to pay to remediate PFAS contamination caused by the company's products. However, Kaul's office said DuPont declined to pay more than $1.18 billion, a sum that the attorneys general say is not enough.
"The companies responsible for PFAS contamination have a responsibility to clean it up," Kaul said. "They shouldn’t be permitted to shift the costs of remedying that contamination to taxpayers."
The coalition of attorneys general said the $1.18 billion listed in the proposed settlement only accounted for contamination from aqueous film forming foams, however DuPont has mostly made other types of PFAS-containing foams since 1950.
The coalition also said that a recent American Water Works Association study found that costs from PFAS regulatory compliance far exceeds $1.18 billion, and remaining costs would have to passed on to taxpayers.
In a revised settlement proposal, the attorneys general called on DuPont to give public water providers a way to estimate how much they would receive from the settlement, something that wasn't present in the initial deal.
DuPont would also need to public water providers 90 days to opt out of the settlement instead of 60 days.
The new settlement would remove a nationwide injunction on other PFAS lawsuits by states against DuPont, and would clarify that states could recover even more money from DuPont.
