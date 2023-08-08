Attorney General Josh Kaul

Attorney General Josh Kaul speaks to reporters in Madison on Aug. 3, 2023.

 WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, along with four other attorneys general, filed an amicus letter Tuesday saying the proposed terms of a settlement with DuPont are not sufficient.

Under a proposed class action settlement with public water providers, DuPont and two spin-off companies were set to pay to remediate PFAS contamination caused by the company's products. However, Kaul's office said DuPont declined to pay more than $1.18 billion, a sum that the attorneys general say is not enough.