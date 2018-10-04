News

Police clear area near Memorial Union after WiscAlert was issued

Posted: Oct 03, 2018 11:17 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 03, 2018 11:55 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - Officials say it is safe to return to the the area near Memorial Union after a WiscAlert was issued Wednesday night. 

Officials were asking people to avoid the area after a man was seen running with a gun toward the union. An updated alert said the area is now cleared about a half an hour later. 

 

A Dane County dispatcher told News 3 a call reporting a disturbance came in around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday night. Madison Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Lake Lawn and a man was spotted running in the direction of the Union with a gun. The investigation is ongoing.

The alert said the man was wearing a maroon Texas A&M jersey. The alert was issued at 11:08 p.m. and was cleared by 11:37 p.m. Wednesday. 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration