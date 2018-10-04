Police clear area near Memorial Union after WiscAlert was issued
MADISON, Wis. - Officials say it is safe to return to the the area near Memorial Union after a WiscAlert was issued Wednesday night.
Officials were asking people to avoid the area after a man was seen running with a gun toward the union. An updated alert said the area is now cleared about a half an hour later.
WiscAlert - ALL CLEAR - Memorial Union - Officers on scene have checked and cleared the area and there is no longer a threat.— WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) October 4, 2018
A Dane County dispatcher told News 3 a call reporting a disturbance came in around 10:43 p.m. Wednesday night. Madison Police Department responded to the 200 block of West Lake Lawn and a man was spotted running in the direction of the Union with a gun. The investigation is ongoing.
The alert said the man was wearing a maroon Texas A&M jersey. The alert was issued at 11:08 p.m. and was cleared by 11:37 p.m. Wednesday.
WiscAlert-A black male wearing a maroon Texas A&M jersey was seen running with a gun towards Memorial Union. Avoid the area.— WiscAlerts (@WiscAlerts) October 4, 2018
