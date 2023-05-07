The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association named WISC-TV News Operation of the Year during its annual gala Saturday night.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association named WISC-TV News Operation of the Year during its annual gala Saturday night.

The prestigious honor was one of many that the News 3 Now and Channel3000.com team took home on a night that highlights the best work that Wisconsin's journalists have to offer.