MADISON, Wis. -- The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association named WISC-TV News Operation of the Year during its annual gala Saturday night.
The prestigious honor was one of many that the News 3 Now and Channel3000.com team took home on a night that highlights the best work that Wisconsin's journalists have to offer.
The News 3 Now This Morning team won first and second place for Best Morning Newscast. You can rewatch the winning show, which aired on Election Day 2022, by clicking or tapping here.
News 3 Now also won first place for Best Evening Newscast, for our coverage on June 15, 2022 after multiple tornadoes tore through southern Wisconsin.
Sports Director Zach Hanley took home the award for Best Sportscast, and the News 3 Now team won first place for Best Continuing Coverage of the trial of Chandler Halderson.
News 3 Now brought you coverage of every moment of the trial that garnered national attention. You can find a full timeline and rewatch every day of the trial by clicking or tapping here.
Charlotte Deleste's reporting earned a third place award for Best Feature. She told the story of former Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin who is working to open dancing to all. You can find that story by clicking or tapping here.
News 3 Now This Morning's main man in the field Josh Spreiter won first place for Best Live On-Scene Reporting. Every morning, Josh shows off unique and fun stories "in the 608." You can find his work by clicking or tapping here.
Badger Blueprint was awarded third place for Best Sports Promotion and, in a timely move, Eric Franke's reporting on "No Mow May" won first place for Best Topical Promotion.
The Channel3000.com team took home second place in Best Original Digital Content for coverage of Election Night, and third place in Best Online Breaking News Coverage for coverage of a tornado outbreak.
The WISC-TV team won first place for Best Coverage of Pandemic Recovery and third place for Best Election Coverage.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.