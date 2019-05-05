WISC-TV takes home Station of the Year, News Operation of the Year at 2019 WBA Awards

MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Broadcasters Association honored WISC-TV with the titles of Station of the Year, News Operation of the Year and Social and Digital Media Station of the Year in a medium market Saturday night.

The station additonally took home nine first-place awards for its news coverage and community impact throughout the year.

News 3 Now in Madison takes home the prize of Medium Market Television News Operation of the Year! #wbagala @WISC_News3 pic.twitter.com/BBE51YAlAT — WBA (@WIBroadcasters) May 5, 2019

For its coverage of the historic flooding across southern Wisconsin this fall, the station won best evening newscast in the medium market category. It also received first place in spot news and morning newscast in a medium market for its coverage of the tragic explosion that rocked Sun Prairie in July.

WISC-TV was also awarded for the significant community impact that resulted from its #SunPrairieStrong Telethon that raised more than $163,000 to help Sun Prairie families and businesses.

The station took home the gold in a medium market for its coverage of the 2018 midterm elections and its digital coverage of 'heavy users' that repeatedly return to the Dane County criminal justice system.

Leah Linscheid was the winner of best online personality in a medium market, and the News 3 Now sports team took home first place for best sportscast in a medium market.

Well, this is pretty great! Thank you for pushing our entire #News3Now team every day to do our best work on @WISCTV_News3! #WBAgala pic.twitter.com/cS1mtTDRwo — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) May 5, 2019

A full list of winners can be found on the WBA website.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.